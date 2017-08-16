this is so good
aha holy moly i just looked at the numbers wow your tweet blew up
Also the crazy thing about ar is the mechanics of pov filming :). I gaffer taped the iPad to my hand here
hahahaha oh yeah weird ! just wait for the glasses i guess :)
ARKit / these new devices could do substantial things to the tech world, we may see another app boom
I was skeptical but it's pretty magical: https://twitter.com/zachlieberman/status/897206818165968896 …https://twitter.com/zachlieberman/status/896005813088567296 …0:27
Worth checking out FloatO by
@luckybulldozer
Cool ! I didn't see that before _ I think there's alot to explore in this space of photo + location -- it's pretty magical
hey check out http://mirage.world , has a similar concept but indirect.
Cool !!!! Love it
It looks cool but I don't really understand the actual benefit and use case of this in the real life. Someone can help?
just experimenting to understand creative uses for ar. might be interesting to use spatial photos for creative / story telling purposes
Interesting. Maybe to 'travel in past time'. for instance "that person was there", "this is how what it looked like at that time", etc...
I could think of one thing (ik it's weird), it could assist detectives during a crime scene, they can use it to recreate the scene perhaps..
This sounds more like a VR application: record a 360 view of the crime in high definition like 4k, so they can go through the scene later
That's really clever. I'm guessing they don't persist due to the ARKit mapping?
Yeah I guess you could augment arkit with some other mapping to make persistence but arkit is all relative
