He took a pardon after being convicted by a Judge who found him guilty;resoundingly & disgustingly so. There is no 'mischaracterization'.
-
New conversation
-
-
Alas, I am only showing my age and origin. The future is a different country.
-
There's tremendous opportunity here to rout long-festering racism, grievances & inequalities. Pray for citizens 2 stand tall; choose wisely.
- 3 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Why would he want everyone to stop saying
#JoeArpaioIsARacist?
-
I don't know why anyone would say
#JoeArpaioIsARacist just because it's true.
-
Please stop liking and retweeting all these posts that say
#JoeArpaioIsARacist because they make @realjoearpaio and @realDonaldTrump sad.
-
Dammit. Tourettes retweet on that one I'm afraid Again and again and again.
-
Yea,my retweeter seems to have a mind of it's own these days lol.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Let's make it plain then. Joe Arpaio is R-A-C-I-S-T.
-
Distressed? This F*cker and his minions reportedly forced woman to give birth while shackled. I hope Hell has a place reserved.
-
He and his ilk are a special brand of evil, and YES evil CAN wear a fricking badge! A Lifetime of law enforcement my ENTIRE A$$.
- 2 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.