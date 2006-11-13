Oh, man, I hadn't heard about that--if I had, I would have cited it! My review was really heavily based on the lit I happen to know already.
Okay, wait, hello! Thank you for getting in touch! I am having worries about the paper cited here. What do you think of it?
Haven't read it, to be honest--just read your pull quote, but I wouldn't be surprised. Let me give it a look while I have a moment.
I like that they included both tests of professional (that is, scientist) and non-scientist impressions, for a start. Fascinated by sample 2
Mostly because I'm curious about how they recruited profs and bullied them into responding--PIs are notoriously hard to get hold of!
Do find it intuitive that sharing prof identity targeted would amplify effects, as they found (STEM faculty had > divergence than nonSTEM)
I suspect that falsifying an abstract to make it about, say, philosophy rather than STEM would have a similar effect of profession there too
Actually, in experiment 3 there was no statistically significant change with the "fake" abstract.pic.twitter.com/we59CUBViB
I believe that bias exists but the wired article misrepresented what the authors found in experiment 3.
Both groups showed a trend (not stat. sig tho) to change their rating of the abstract based on that sentence change. Very interesting.
After the article by egineer from google was relased , most people were rejecting despite havent read it
and many people did read it and rejected it even harder, because the article was just bad science: https://goo.gl/vxHRg6
We are upending our world view by acknowledging that (a) men aren't better than women, and (b) we tend to assume men are better than women.
Meanwhile, Kevin from Cork wants to mute the conversation cos women do a lot of clerical jobs and he can't go into the women's changing roompic.twitter.com/euj9zuiA2p
