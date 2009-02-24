Does not belong on there, only Presidents thank you! Put Obama I don't care but only presidents!!!
Yea because idiots keep rewriting history
#Shame #stoprewritinghistory they keep doing this ish everyone going down not just certains
So Hamilton and Franklin were presidents but then some idiots rewrote history and now they aren't?
A quick google search would go a long way for some people. Instead they want to show the world they are idiots and uninformed.
Apparently some people think Obama was president during Katrina so this kind of nincompoopery doesn't surprise
It might of been full frontal but there was interviews at a Trump rally or repub convention where a guy said " And where was Obama on 9/11"
Is this real? If so, what is wrong with those people?
Have you ever taken a look at pictures of Harriet Tubman? She's kinda, you know, foreign-looking.
Who the eff cares if she's foreign looking?? She deserves to be on the $20. More so than Andrew Jackson.
I guess it does! There should be a sarcasm font, so a dense person like me can detect it!
it's hard keeping our heads together. the daily slap in the face sure doesn't help.
#Impeach45 take care
Can they do that? I thought Harriet Tubman was already agreed upon.
That probably is exactly the point. Anything that happened under Obama is a travesty to so many Rs that if it happened under O it must go.
You're completely right! They don't even consider the policy or the good that it can do. Trump & the GOP just hate Obama.
I am so over these people.
It was a joke, in case that wasn't obvious.
