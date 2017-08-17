These are real headlines???
When white people find something new to them.
I'm not even sure it's that; I'm a white gal from red-state flyover country. Town of 50k. We have 2 boba-tea shops in town; few asian folk.
I mean I'm sure that's part of it but to me it seems like oblivious snobbery combined with basically an advert written-up as an "article"
so.......essentially, a white woman found something new to her (and then wanted to advertise it). how is
@allthejd wrong??
This is a true point. I didn't read the tweet all that closely apparently :P
no worries, just something to be aware of. even when otherwise marginalized (e.g. lgbtq+, disabled, poor, etc.), white people tend to -
- internalize any commentary about the state of whiteness as a whole and use the same anti-feminist "not all men" logic on poc about their -
- own whiteness. we know they dont apply to ALL. but they apply a significant enough amount to be dangerous from a position of power
First: WTH calling Bobba, Bubble Tea??? Second: NYTimes is GARBAGE!!!
bubble tea is perfectly legit name actually, it’s a translation of 泡沫奶茶. source: i’m from taichung
I didn't know that! All the shops in my hometown called it bubble tea for years, so that's how I knew it until friends from LA corrected me.
Yeah bubble tea is the original name or closest to it. Bobba is an American given nickname for it, only really used in the US.
naw dude! boba comes from 波霸奶茶, just another way of saying 蒸煮奶茶. they're both legit and both good and let no one tell you different
Taiwan was my only reference point, is it regional? I lived in 台北，although to be fair I mostly just looked for 紅茶拿鐵 and was done with it.
