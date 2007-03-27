Well the elections official will be held responsible for any stolen votes or dead people voting
Oh, good God!! Seriously? That is what you got out of this? Dead people voting and "stolen votes?" Wow!!
If we had hordes of illegal
#Russians with driver's licenses voting, would you be okay with that? Only verified U.S. CITIZENS should vote.
You don't care about our democracy if you allow even ONE instance of a dead or illegal person voting. Local elections are very vulnerable.
Why aren't Dems worried about dead/Russian fake votes for the Republicans? Genuinely curious
1) dead votes are incredibly rare, see below. 2) Russians are ALREADY infiltrating our votes, hence trump. We need to allow legit citizens.
Read the article and educate youself. Voter fraud is real. Don't make it easy for the "Russians" again.
lets think hard about why this is in any way a partisan goal in a democracy...
gerrymandering was created by the left to produce minority districts. but sure, blame GOP. Dems want auto registration so illegals can vote
What kind of political party doesn't want to encourage every citizen to vote in a democracy?? That's what AVR is about.
Because republicans are the minority so they always want less ppl to vote. This is why they work so hard to suppress votes.
Why do only 10 states do this? People have died for the right to vote; registering should be the easiest thing to do.
Will states register u to vote when u get a driver's license? Will illegals with driver's licenses b included? http://www.cyberdriveillinois.com/departments/drivers/TVDL/home.html …
Obviously citizenship is checked. Key words: automatically registers eligible voters.
Not telling reporters how to do their jobs, but perhaps it's time for a story on how clerks certify/check their voter files.
Perhaps, but every state has own process. Only reason to assume anything is wrong is spread of conspiracy theories.
Not out of suspicion; only to show readers how clerks ensure the integrity of the system. Stuff like that fascinates me, but I'm a dork.
There was a great site I can't find. But it described how registration and voting works in every state.
