It is up to each state what they want reflected. If citizens of a state want it addressed then get peacefully to work to change it.
The District of Columbia is managed by the federal government. No states right bullshit applies here.
True, it's an Act by Congress that gave states exclusive right. That Act could be amended by Congress to exclude Confederates.
The statues were placed at a time of overt racism, but we know better now, and must do better now to not memorialize symbols of racism.
I'm not saying we should not remove however right now I have friends/family being hurt by threats to ACA We need to fix Healthcare first!
Such gestures of reconciliation have only encouraged the Confederates to double down on their rejection of the Union. Enough already.
We are not afraid of them & they do not get to bully or intimidate either government or people into conforming or accepting their idols.
How do we feel about memorials to Civil War battles that never happened?https://www.golfdigest.com/story/details-details-donald-trump-has-plaque-at-his-golf-course-commemorating-civil-war-battle-that-never-happened …
Everything about 45 is a big fat orange lie. He's allergic to truth justice &the American way. Just a Nazi whose Nazi elders emigrated to US
I mean, i GUESS you could say that all of the buildings & statues in DC are a monument to black ppl since they were all built by us ...
Hey
@GovernorVA you can help make this wrong a right. What statues do you have representing VA?
Well then, might I suggest replacing Lee with someone from this list. http://www.lva.virginia.gov/public/trailblazers/listing.htm …
As a federal candidate, I don't have control of this. Good idea though that I would suggest you contact your state senator & delegate about.
I was hopeful our Governor
@GovernorVA would be on this. But maybe is his just talk.
Advantage of contacting through official channels is it becomes part of public record and they really are supposed to respond if you ask.
