1.) Pay child support.
2.) Google Charlie Hebdo.
3.) Feel deep, deep shame for what you are.
Today's to-do list for
Wow you're right. You win first prize! (first prize is an invoice for $117,000.00 in back child support)
You're fucking kidding right? They were physically attacked twice for mocking Islam. Multiple people have died working for them.
If you support them when they write anti-muslim comics as free speech but refuse to when it offends you, you don't support free speech.
Can you be any more clueless? Probably. Maybe google before you post such an idiotic thing.
Amen. I want the real Joe Walsh back.pic.twitter.com/E7XFHsPZhb
Important to note, Joe Walsh truly believes his followers are the stupidest people on earth.pic.twitter.com/yMAnTSskP0
"Bag" implies usefulness. Joe's more of a scum sieve.
This was Charlie-Hebdo's cover ONLY LAST WEEK, so take that tweet back, please.pic.twitter.com/nd4NsA5b8I
There's no way you can be this dumb, is there?
He's obviously already in hell; joes just trying to enjoy the ride
Yeah, they never ever make fun of Muslims. Short term memory much?
article does mention terrorist attack in 2015. Also shows opinion tweet that cartoonist can print what they want
Last week they ridiculed Muslims. Also, perhaps more importantly, they were gunned down because of "insulting" Muhammed. So, Walsh is wrong.
the difference is you won't see Americans going to gun down anyone in hebdo..freedom of speech right? ppl get mad, don't buy,swear, not kill
And right here in Quebec City, the mosque, shooting, vandalism and lately a car put on fire. All groups have their own vilains.
