Billions for stupid wall, millions for T's travel, but too costly too keep these brave ppl who volunteered to serve their country! BS!!
Remember, military spends more on erectile dysfunction than transgender soldiers would cost us yearly.
Because there are more men by far then transgender. It's a false comparison.
Repubs don't want to cover birth control pill for women, men should be responsible for their own hard-on meds. Just sayin'.
I understand being 16 to drive, 18 to smoke & 21 to drink but WTF does anatomy have to do with serving our country?
Because they are out of commission for roughly two years if they "transition ". Military bans a lot of people for medical reasons.
Idk the facts about recovery time but I'd happily contribute to people risking their lives for the freedoms I enjoy - all I'm saying.
It's a matter of weeks *assuming* they do surgery and assuming the surgery is after enlisting. Both are a stretch. Some never have surgery.
This is Pence and his Dominionist backer Mercer under the direction of Steve Bannon
REMEMBER the laying on of hands pic and how only ONE guy had guts to leave fake Faith Council?
So loud....pic.twitter.com/fQR4HBrvHJ
45 doesn't give a rat's ass about transgender service members. This is about diverting our attention from the Russia investigation.
Traitor tries to divert but also appease Religious Extremists White supremacist Racist Misogynist & $worshipers.
@SenateDems @SenateGOP
It's about trump trying to erase whatever Obama did. It's spite.
Period. He uses repealing everything Obama created as his mantra of how much he's done.
