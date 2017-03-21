Wow, fast work! One suggestion: support the `external_url` field, so that the links in DF’s feed will point to the site I’m linking to.
Good one! Adding it ASAP. I'd like to turn that into a webapp, where users can sign in and add their own JSON feeds. Will report back!
fyi: I just added support for 'external_url', as well as 'date_modified'. https://json-feed-viewer.herokuapp.com/
Excellent! And now recursive:pic.twitter.com/4l9wc7gMvs
That's pretty cool! You just made my day! :)
This is awesome. Not sure if there’s something wrong with my (valid?) feed but it’s not displaying: https://pxlnv.com/feed/json/
Fixed! Looking good, my friend. :) https://json-feed-viewer.herokuapp.com/?feed_url=http%3A%2F%2Fpxlnv.com%2Ffeed%2Fjson%2F …
Hooray! (I’m quite glad it’s not my bug this time.) What was the issue?
Typical noobish async bug. I took the opportunity to improve the design at the same time. :)
Thanks for the kind words! :)
Nice! Will this be open source?
Soon enough! :)
Loading seems to be taking a while.
