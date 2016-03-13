Ok LISTEN UP: 2001 during 9/11 - BUSH was in office. 2005 during KATRINA - BUSH was in office. Please stop the Bullsh*t!!!!
Another trumper that believes President Obama was in charge during Katrina. So sad.
Didn't you know that Obama was President when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor? Being from Hawaii he should've stopped it!
He also killed Julius Caesar. Phrase was actually "et tu Barack?" Shakespeare didn't use his name since he had already killed the dinosaurs
And all this time I thought "et tu Brute" was Latin for "Thanks Obama"
I guess all black people look alike! That was Condoleeza Rice and Michelle wasn't the First Lady 12 years ago!
Have you notice? You never condoleeza rice and Michelle Obama is the place at the same time....
Huh ? "You never condoleeza rice and Michelle Obama is the place at the same time" ???? Whatpic.twitter.com/tTfkj99dat
Also, isn't that Condoleezza Rice in the photo? Man. Could you have gotten this more wrong?
Fact: Hurricane Katrina: August 23-31, 2005. Fact: President Obama: January 20, 2009 - January 20, 2017. Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/QglKJBOglm
-
She should've known that Barack would be President in 2009 and not shopped for > 8 months after any natural disaster during Bush presidency
Even if that was her WHICH ITS NOT and she somehow got the power to see into the future you're telling me she gotta wait months to shop
You realize I was making fun of the entire thing, right? It's ridiculous to tell a private citizen when to shop.
She was a private citizen in another state and the picture isn't dated and it isn't of her. Unfathomable levels of ridiculousness.
