What was the point of sending her to
#PyeongChang2018
Absolute waste of taxpayer money.
Personal business deals & boosting her profile & brand, courtesy of the taxpayers
I think Ivanka has her eye on the white house. Seriously, she is that out of touch.
Pretty sure she'd win. She is beautiful, well spoken, diplomatic, supportive of womens/childrens rights, smarter than her father, a woman, and still a conservative Republican. ..ifso many people voted for him..that ARENT alt right, creepy people,how many more would vote for her?
I disagree with your assessment of her qualifications. And why would her beauty factor in? I think she'd win too, as long as voter suppression efforts & Russia keeps it up.
Honestly, I think so even without voter suppression and Russia. I come from a quite conservative area, and know SO many people who voted for him. Many are now horrified...but equally as many are quite happy. :(
"beautiful" - I second, what do looks have to do with it? "supportive of womens/children's rights" - maybe in person but so far NOT when advocating policy as an advisor. "smarter than her father" - that's such a low bar. "conservative Republican" - only as long as Daddy is.
ITA. But what people "see" Isnt necessarily what is. When the horror stories about trump were revealed I honestly thought this is it there is no way people can vote for him now. Nonetheless they did. And if they can vote for him I Think more would vote for her
I think it’s pretty inappropriate that she works in the Oval without a full security clearance.
The nepotism is the first thing we should be appalled about. The lack of security clearance is the cherry on top.
I'm pretty appalled that he's been accused of multiple counts of sexual assault including rape and has admitted to some of them. Plus oh yeah her security clearance
You referring to Bill Clinton, I take it? We should ask Hillary under oath what she know about his assaults...
You are the people that are so appalled by this type of behavior...but defend that behavior to the hilt if done by your people. I'd bet you said 'it's personal' when Bill Clinton did it...and Bill WAS accused of RAPE...
Oh princess you gave up any right to be offended when you took the job in the White House. You are not royalty, you work for the American people.
And you di?
