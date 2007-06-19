What you do want to spend time on is exhaustive automated tests. And not only unit (single functions) tests, also functional (API endpoints for your app & external consumption), integration (whole workflows) and system (headless browser/device emulation) tests.
I don't have a Soundcloud, but I'm working on a workshop/ebook for the technical side of running your own SaaS. This will go into a lot of detail on staying sane programming & running an app, especially for solo founders and tiny teams: https://runyourown.appShow this thread
Never delete, always comment out. Someone at some point will want that feature back just so you show them why it was removed in the first place.
That’s what source code management is for. Much easier to see changes in code and why they happened because you can follow changes in files with commit messages and tickets. In day-to-day programming large chunks of commented out stuff are just in the way.
The quality of code is inversely proportional to the effort for its removal. Already told by Fowler, Newman or whoever, something like the best code you can write today is the one you can delete tomorrow.
And let's be honest the whole tip of the spear will be replaced in less than 3 years anyway . Except for that underlying mainframe shaft, that's going nowhere soon
“optimize for deletion” is a concept
@chrisbiscardi introduced me to.https://www.christopherbiscardi.com/post/if-you-cant-delete-code-then-youre-stuck-with-it/ …
Valid point but like all things in engineering, it depends. I've been in situations where systems designed for extensibility made late stage requirement changes x easier to implement.
Been on systems where a nice generic, extensible implementation originally accused of being overengineered obsoleted 5 appropriately engineered systems and removed many thousands of lines of code.
