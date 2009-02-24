“my eyes hurt” . Add to that “Have I got cancer because of an eclipse?”
-
New conversation
-
-
So good.
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
I mean wow, that really tells a story eh?
- 2 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
nope, that's a graph :-)
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
No even close... Pure fake!pic.twitter.com/HsBtAjJCp2
-
I still don't see it... Can you tell us more about the way you collected the data and the way the aggregated it?pic.twitter.com/N2nxZD3Zkt
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Data are beautiful. They're also plural.
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Can someone please make a video and explain what the tweet is showing?? I still can't see shit!!
-
Have you been staring at the Eclipse for too long?
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.