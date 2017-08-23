As an American and Veteran I support anyone willing to serve this Nation. Screw the ban.
I was about to say the same thing! If they're willing to serve, that's way more than what draft dodger traitor
#Trump has done!
Isn't it unbelievably ATROCIOUS that chump himself has dodged draft five fuckjn times?? Unreal.
#ImpeachTrumpNow
Objectivity is being eroded. Sexual orientation shouldn't be a barrier to serving your country. This is a terrible development indeed
I hate Trump. The man who never served wants to kick people out of the military whose crime is being born the way they are.
There is a stronger word than hate.
#MegaLoathepic.twitter.com/jznIacpxfQ
And notta single one is strong enough to convey the hatred accurately enough.
Transgender soldiers CHOOSE to serve & risk their lives for ALL Americans even their haters. They don't discriminate. Nor should we. Respect
No matter what they all who serve honorably cast this shadow in their hearts and soulspic.twitter.com/WdfcLgcpHt
This may be the most righteous and beautiful sentiment, I've seen expressed in all long time. Every person has the Right to serve! THANKYOU!
He wants to undo anything has Obama's name on it even if it does harm He can't stand the fact that a black man is worldly loved & respected
This is true. He do not know how to create something just break it down or try to expand it and put his name on it
Well, he sure as hell slapped his name over the word 'disgraceful'.
