Oh wow, even after knowing it's a cross and not a t, I still pronounced the rest "oona-shamed" and did NOT get it's just "unashamed"
I'm not tunashamed...I have a personal relationship with Cod.
When my faith started to flounder, I accepted Cod too.... just for the halibut.
Holy mackerel! Don't snapper at me! Seems like you missed the sole porpoise of the joke. ;)
Man-ta-man, bass to call it a tie(lapia). Now, tuna or not tuna, that is the question...good night.
@MJMcKean for the same reason you'd send this card....pic.twitter.com/u3fEAjWxk3
For the same people who decorate their house with this brilliance ...pic.twitter.com/t2PbTcBkO8
We had somebody running for a municipal office in the city where I work (not live) named FLICK - giggled every time I passed the sign!
I'm an anglophile, so I appreciate the dry wit of the British, even if I have to look up the reference...
