the buildings current status :https://www.dezeen.com/2017/02/16/leeza-soho-zaha-hadid-architects-beijing-tower-worlds-largest-atrium-architecture-china/
One of those rare photo's that gives you *entire level* ideas rather than the usual "that looks cool, I might steal that bit" ;)
Yup, you can imagine the rest behind it, and this is a space you return to from multiple angles, and altitudes.
No, but you can twist selections very easily
Damn daz, this kind of exploded
Two viral tweets in a single life time! When you're hot, you're hot!
This looks very movie-set sci-fi, i had to double check.
Reminds me a lot of Blame! or Nihei's architectural work in general. Very sci-fiesque indeed!
Might be the set of a new Christopher Nolan movie.
@RealDonMancini check this outtttt
Yeah, seen it on reddit. They should just stop construction now, it's never gonna be better than this.
Another angle. Source: Google
What if this was a rollercoaster?
