In the past 12 hours... - SAA captured al-Shariah, Bab al-Taqah, Maydan Ghazal, and al-Arimah from NLF - NLF retook al-Arimah and Maydan Ghazal in violent counterattack, with high casualties on both the sides
-
New conversation
-
Show this thread
-
- Al-Tawbah and al-Jabriyah are held by the rebel factions (map corrected) - No progress of SAA or rebel factions in the Kafr Nabudah axisShow this thread
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Are you going to make a Latakia map too?
-
Yes. It will hopefully be ready by the morning or evening of 13 May.
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.