@susanthesquark if that were true they'd have a record of disciplinary action taken against you at the time, which they clearly don't have.
@fluffyponyza Dude, they faked performance reviews and told her so, you think they won't just fake this, too?
@toomuchpete that would be the height of corporate douchebaggery
@fluffyponyza which wouldn't be new territory for them, frankly.
@susanthesquark Unsurprising and shitty of them all the same.
@susanthesquark Smart to hire a lawyer. Sounds like a mess.
@susanthesquark @aatilley they should blame @travisk and in a more just world, they wouldn't have any customers to lose
@susanthesquark Are you free for a chat about the situation? My DM is open.
@susanthesquark thought of crowd funding for legal expenses?
@samnewman @susanthesquark there's an ancient organizational structure that does this sort of thing, but devs don't like it…
