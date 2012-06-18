Very gorgeous, I would love to have one.
We're glad you like it. Which features do you like most?
I think it's like other laptop, not much special feature, but I like how it can make use of surface dial and pen.
Our accessories are pretty neat. Have you gotten the chance to use any of them?
I tried surface pen in retail store, it is very nice but I don't like detachable device that much so I didn't bought it.
Understandable. What did you use Surface Pen for in our store?
Casual drawing, like draw a couple lines to see how different pressure can affect the drawing.
Very cool. What did you think of the different pressure capabilities?
Hubby just got his work-supplied Surface - a massive upgrade from his last one. Watching him getting to grips with it last night was fun.
-
That's awesome, Adie. Which Surface is your husband using?
Surface Pro 4 is a personal favorite of ours. Have you had a chance to test it out yourself?
-
You've got to be kidding - he won't let me near it! Plus, it's supplied by his work, so, y'know... Confidentiality. But he's def NOT a spy.
-
That sounds just like something the wife of a spy would say though....
Or something the wife of a non-spy might say to make you *think* she's the wife of a spy. But of course, I can neither confirm nor deny.
Can you confirm or deny whether your husband likes his Surface Pro 4 or not?
Absolutely stunning
We couldn't agree more. What is it about Surface Laptop that stands out to you?
Certainly puts my SurfaceRT to shame that's for sure I hope I don't seem like I'm gushing but this is the real deal.
Feel free to gush. We don't mind. Do you think you'll upgrade your Surface RT for Surface Laptop anytime soon?
The thought had occurred to me, but then I would have to buy 2 more to keep my kids happy.
Then you could have almost all of Surface Laptop's different colors.
I will try to pitch that perspective to the wife Maybe if it came with shoes and a handbag she might be down with it.
Surface Laptop could look great accompanying any of her fashion choices too.
