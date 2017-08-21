Omg, NEVER GIVE HIM SCISSORS!
Close to totality is not totality. DC is probably 80-82% at best.
Totality is the only time you CAN look w/o glasses. At least according to NASA.
u went viral bb
So funny though. Staffers were yelling at him to stop.
"CNN said I'll go blind if I look at the sun but they are fake news" *looks at sun* "We must build a wall to keep out radical sunrays"
“Ever since the beginning of time, man has yearned to destroy the sun. I will do the next best thing: block it out.”pic.twitter.com/Yjw4HoFRTL
Easily the most predictable event of 2017
Is there a word that describes that headshaking surprised but not really surprised feeling you get when Trump acts predictably like Trump?
