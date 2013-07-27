التضخم 2018 فنزويلا: 200،000٪ الارجنتين: 34٪ تركيا: 24٪ ايران: 24٪ اثيوبيا: 12٪ نيجيريا: 11٪ الفلبين: 6.7٪ باكستان: 5.1٪ البرازيل: 4.5٪ فيتنام: 4٪ الهند: 3.7 ٪ روسيا:3.4٪ اندونيسيا: 2.8٪ بريطانيا: 2.7٪ أمريكا: 2.7٪ الصين: 2.3٪ الأتحاد الأوروبي:2.1٪ السعودية** 2.2٪ اليابان: 1.3 ٪
Tf going on in Venezuela?
Castrocommunism.
This much to buy 1kg of meat in Venezuela!pic.twitter.com/oLboK3lmNw
“No, no, no, communism will work this time.”pic.twitter.com/owjr3Rnp5K
By the true, there are only 2 states in that list define itself communist: China and Vietnam. China rate is 2.4 and Vietnam is 4 ...
They are not communists. North korea offical name is Democratic People's Republic of Korea, does it mean it's democratic? You will see that all over, in the end, it's just a name. what matter is how they doing it. And it's 100% not communism.
So, You decided Venezuela Yes China and Vietnam no. Ok. And exactly where did you give communism licence? Have You an Office for It? (P.s. also for me China Vietnam and North Korea are not communist but but exactly like Venezuela, not more not less)
You just contradict yourself. Plus i don't decide, their policy speak up. China is capitalist asf, Vietnam is copying china, north korea is not even communist, they are Juche, they accept foreign investment,they will producing the products and services inside rather than outside
So north korea is not pro free market as well. Venezuela is banana republic with communist idols, cuba is doing better because they are not oil rich, but Venezuela it's all about free money for everyone, without any knowledge of econ 101 plus communism.
Communism = nobody reach it, it's their aim, they are socialists for now, communism is the end game of socialism... but nobody reach it, because if you didn't apply free market in any extent, this is what will happen to you, you are dealing with humans, not angels, people
Are not robots, and they can't be treated as such. In the end, this is what happen when you go full left. Just read more, and you will know what i'm talking about..
And where is Zimbabwe
- End of conversation
Do you think communist state is the reason of rising inflation and unstable economy ? . Retweet so that poll gets unbiased opinion . Connect with us for daily unbiased poll
-
