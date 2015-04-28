y'all swear im gonna take my dogs out during the eclipse THEY'RE NOT BLIND SHUT UP
-
New conversation
-
-
Hey there! Open up your DMS so we can give you a message regarding your amazing video! :D
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
guys no puppies were harmed in the making they are both perfectly fine but thanks for your concernspic.twitter.com/JPZzyBEONP
- 1 more reply
-
-
get this to 1 mil likes might as wellThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Close enough?pic.twitter.com/rr2xt4SpfZ
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Wtf Serena it went all viral
-
lmaooo i know im just tryna get my check before my phone breaks
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Goddam blew tf up
-
STAHHHP
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Fuck you’re really out here lol
-
lmao i know
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
I don't know if you remember me but I had you for 1st period last year
-
i don't recall
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.