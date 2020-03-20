-
We get it. It's tempting to go out with friends when the weather is nice and you feel healthy. But social distancing is the best way to stop infection. Millennials play a key role in this. Please help everyone by staying home.
#MakerMonday at our home, where I challenge the kids to make things. For today's project, we made pom-pom catapults using popsicle sticks and rubber bands! Even turned it into a game. #Quarantine #LearningFromHome #GamerDad #KGWTogether pic.twitter.com/obkhZri0wC
Going on a run to get my mind right. How are you getting through this?
Day 9 in isolation...the "kiddos" are getting cranky.
When times got rough all they gone remember is they helped some kids like them. Teaching humility. Be kind to ppl. It’s free & the world needs it right now.
We know you have so many questions and we’re doing our best to answer them. Join us every night at 7 PM for a special Q&A show dedicated to answering your coronavurus questions. We’ll get through this together.
#KGWTogether Our Friday coffee group of formerly active retirees had our first ZOOM virtual coffee today. We chatted for a very therapeutic hour!
This photo from a viewer made my heart happy If you see acts of kindness around your community - please send me a video or a photo. I would love to share it on the air!! Use
We want to hear what's going on in your bubble? Tell us what's happening.
Thank you to everyone who is doing their part to practice social distancing. By staying apart we are actually coming together to beat this thing!
@HeartThreads on all social media channels. If you want to share the good in your community, use #kgwtogether and let's bring a smile to everyone's faces!
@KGWNews Childcare for first responders who have no childcare options is being offered at Wow & Flutterville Childcare centers in north and south Portland. Can you get the word out? #KGWTogether https://www.facebook.com/1498032347090688/posts/2856858014541441/?d=n …
Our school staff made a video for our students to show them we are ok and they are loved and missed
