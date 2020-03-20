Search results
  1. Mar 19

    We get it. It's tempting to go out with friends when the weather is nice and you feel healthy. But social distancing is the best way to stop infection. Millennials play a key role in this. Please help everyone by staying home.

    6 replies 12 retweets 36 likes
  2. Mar 20

    A message from our socially distant team ❤️✌️

    12 replies 19 retweets 94 likes
  3. 3 hours ago

    Today is at our home, where I challenge the kids to make things. For today's project, we made pom-pom catapults using popsicle sticks and rubber bands! Even turned it into a game.

    1 like
  4. 3 hours ago

    Show us something GOOD!

    Show me something GOOD. Whatever you feel. Here's mine for today. These beautiful, magical flowers! Maybe it's the fact that I've been stuck at home for 11 days now? Or maybe the slower pace means I'm paying more attention to the little, beautiful things... 🌷 Now your turn!
    3 replies 2 likes
  5. Mar 22

    Going on a run to get my mind right. How are you getting through this?

    7 replies 3 retweets 17 likes
  6. Mar 22

    Day 9 in isolation...the "kiddos" are getting cranky.

    4 likes
  7. Mar 20

    Thanks to the amazing for this public service announcement! Sing along! All together now...

    3 retweets 13 likes
  8. 17 hours ago

    Glad to be...

  9. Mar 19

    When times got rough all they gone remember is they helped some kids like them. Teaching humility. Be kind to ppl. It’s free & the world needs it right now.

  10. Mar 18

    Here's what I'm working on for right now while I'm at home - finding stories of GOOD NEWS right now!

    Are you missing trivia nights while you're stuck at home? You can support the by playing trivia from your couch next Wednesday night!
    4 retweets 11 likes
  11. Mar 20

    We know you have so many questions and we’re doing our best to answer them. Join us every night at 7 PM for a special Q&A show dedicated to answering your coronavurus questions. We’ll get through this together. .

    3 retweets 5 likes
  12. Mar 20

    Our Friday coffee group of formerly active retirees had our first ZOOM virtual coffee today. We chatted for a very therapeutic hour!

    2 likes
  13. Mar 18

    This photo from a viewer made my heart happy ❤️ If you see acts of kindness around your community - please send me a video or a photo. I would love to share it on the air!! Use in your post! @ KGW-TV

    1 reply 2 likes
  14. Mar 20

    We want to hear what's going on in your bubble? Tell us what's happening.

    1 reply
  15. Mar 18

    🔊 Challenge 1️⃣ Fitness Cards 🃏♠️♥️♣️♦️ Get ready for more challenges ahead 🤝

    1 retweet
  16. Mar 18

    Thank you to everyone who is doing their part to practice social distancing. By staying apart we are actually coming together to beat this thing!

    11 likes
  17. Mar 20

    If you're looking for those uplifting stories that warm your heart or bring a smile to your face, might I suggest following on all social media channels. If you want to share the good in your community, use and let's bring a smile to everyone's faces!

  18. Mar 20

    Childcare for first responders who have no childcare options is being offered at Wow & Flutterville Childcare centers in north and south Portland. Can you get the word out?

  19. Mar 20

    Our school staff made a video for our students to show them we are ok and they are loved and missed

  20. Mar 22

    A late night reminder for those who are in the know. Gaur

No results.

Loading seems to be taking a while.

Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.