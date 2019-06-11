Verified on multiple devices
-
New conversation
-
Show this thread
-
How many millions of sites are having their users trapped on a Google AMP pageShow this thread
-
The issue here is likely a cross-browser bug. The bigger issue... A simple <a> href is really hard to break Google AMP has a dark pattern thing to “trap” users a bit more via an unnecessary pop modal link on click instead — now that Modal is completely brokenShow this thread
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
In Safari on iOS, I don’t even see that link icon in the top right. I see a share icon. That said, tapping the top left info icon does exactly what you see in the original video.pic.twitter.com/BtWI25QHlq
- 1 more reply
-
-
-
I noticed this a long time ago actually. Stopped reading articles on my phone since then. AMP is a poor attempt at an enforced monopoly to me.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
I assumed this was on purposeThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Just gave it a try on my phone. It isn't working either.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Pixel 3 with Chrome 74.0.3729.157 and I get this if I click on the (i)...pic.twitter.com/UcRmY9QfLaThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
I noticed this last night on iOS SafariThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
fwiw on Android I don’t even see a full site link—instead I see a Share buttonThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
New conversation
-
@P_Harrington83 @adactio will likely be interested
-
Not surprising - the way they play around with scrolling / framing of the page already causes quirks in iOS 12. What an abysmal little POC.
End of conversation
-
-
-
Just tested on my Android phone and it does work as intended: I am being redirected to the origin site. There may be a bug on iOS.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Ughhh it’s so annoyingThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Fuck safari anyway, who caresThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
New conversation
-
What about iOS Safari?
-
Works. Also, the icon looks different.
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.