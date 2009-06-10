rose mcgowanVerified account
@rosemcgowan
PRE-ORDER: http://bit.ly/ReadBrave Follow me on INSTA:
@rosemcgowan & @rosemcgowanarts 4 my photography & video art
Tweets
- Tweets, current page.
- Tweets & replies
- Media
You blocked @rosemcgowan
Are you sure you want to view these Tweets? Viewing Tweets won't unblock @rosemcgowan
-
Pinned Tweet
Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies.
#bebraveThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
5)
@jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #AmazonThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
4)
@jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in HollywoodThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
4)
@jeffbezos I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called to say my show was deadThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
3)
@Jeffbezos I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
2)
@jeffbezos I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the worksThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
1)
@jeffbezos I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
To all of us who have been hurt and silenced
#RISE #ROSEARMY is here and our voices are mightypic.twitter.com/3YRNAdYEE9Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
when will nuclear war violate your terms of service?https://twitter.com/twittersafety/status/918502629679939584 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Men are being applauded for denouncing sexual assault now while women are being demonized for not reporting it sooner.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
I need all you beautiful people with a to please help me AMPLIFY
#dissolvetheboardhttps://twitter.com/rosemcgowan/status/917823806659424256 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Please go easy on Lindsay Lohan. Being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can’t comprehend.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew.pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywqThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Pay attention:Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
If
@terrycrews hadn’t said what he said, I wouldn’t have started this thread. If @rosemcgowan and countless others hadn’t, Terry wouldn’t‘veThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Join me in supporting this important cause at iPetitions. DISSOLVE THE BOARDhttp://ipt.io/ceyrbThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
!! FABRIZIO LOMBARDO. He was the Italian arm of the operation. BE SHAMED .
@AsiaArgento https://twitter.com/asiaargento/status/917941421440684032 …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
.
@asiaargento directing/re-enacting her own assault.We have been speaking out all along, the elites were just too greedy to care.https://twitter.com/asiaargento/status/917770645966114816 …1:16Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.