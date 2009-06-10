rose mcgowanVerified account

    Oct 5

    Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies.

  2. 9 minutes ago

    5) Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth.

  3. 14 minutes ago

    4) I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love but there is rot in Hollywood

  4. 15 minutes ago

    4) I called my attorney & said I want to get my script back, but before I could, #2 called to say my show was dead

  5. 21 minutes ago

    3) I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar.

  6. 25 minutes ago

    2) I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development. When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works

  7. 29 minutes ago

    1) I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.

  8. 34 minutes ago

    it’s on

  9. 1 hour ago

    To all of us who have been hurt and silenced is here and our voices are mighty

  10. 2 hours ago

    when will nuclear war violate your terms of service?

    We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3
    24 hours ago

    Men are being applauded for denouncing sexual assault now while women are being demonized for not reporting it sooner.

  12. Oct 11

    I need all you beautiful people with a ☑️ to please help me AMPLIFY

    Join me in supporting this important cause at iPetitions. DISSOLVE THE BOARD
  13. Oct 11

    Please go easy on Lindsay Lohan. Being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can’t comprehend.

  14. Oct 11

    Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew.

  15. Oct 11

    Pay attention:

  16. Oct 11

    YOU ALL KNEW

    Oct 10
    If hadn’t said what he said, I wouldn’t have started this thread. If and countless others hadn’t, Terry wouldn’t‘ve

  18. Oct 10

    Join me in supporting this important cause at iPetitions. DISSOLVE THE BOARD

  19. Oct 10

    !! FABRIZIO LOMBARDO. He was the Italian arm of the operation. BE SHAMED . 🌹⚒

    Fabrizio Lombardo brought me to Weinstein's room when I was 21 in '97. He told me it was a Miramax party. Only Harvey was there.
  20. Oct 10

  21. Oct 10

    . directing/re-enacting her own assault.We have been speaking out all along, the elites were just too greedy to care.

    I wrote and directed this scene in 1999.
