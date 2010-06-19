An important thing I've learned in the last 24 hours is that a lot of people really don't like when Eminem is disrespected.
Who cares. Everyone just wants to be offended by anything. He's not even that great of a rapper.
He had a good run but nothing that special. Minus the fact he's the most successful white rapper. That's about it.
His story gets him a lot of clout especially since he's the first white boy to break through. I don't listen to him much anymore lol.
Difficult for me to enjoy his stuff when so much of it threatens violence against the women closest to him, but okay
Oh goddammit
I feel the same way about Macaulay Culkinpic.twitter.com/pVhn1JqXqQ
@amaskylom why that look like his dad tho haha
