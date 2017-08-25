Oh yes, an engineer. He certainly needs to go to jail, not the CEO or the board or all his supervisors who approved his work. SCAPEGOAT.
Engineers are not exempt from ethics. "following orders" is not a valid defense.
Then they should have a professional organisation or union backing them. Nobody stands up to management alone.
Totally agreed. But at the end of the day we are responsible for our code.
At the end of the day you are earning half than top management. Why? Because you are not making decisions!!
I don't think "my boss told me to do it" has ever worked in a court of law
Folks >Volkswagen pleaded guilty in March to three felony charges< it wasn't just him. Costing them $25b.
This is an important question! Article covers it: >prosecutors have charged eight current and former [VW] executives in connection<
There's a big, big difference between being charged, being sentenced, and going free by paying a multi-billion dollar fine.
But if he works in automotive surely he must he aware of the laws?
Sorry, but reading the laws is the job of the legal department. We read specifications.
