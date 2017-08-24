I feel stupid - what's a colonia? I *think* I know but...
-
New conversation
-
-
I've never heard of these. In America? Intent clearly not to provide assistance but to separate. And my husband builds homes in Peru?
-
Yep. Dirt floors, no plumbing. In America, majority are Americans. Border area is extremely poor. Wish church groups cared as much @ these.
-
The *colonias* are extremely poor. However, the border area as a whole can be pretty economically diverse.
-
Yes, definitely. Didn't mean otherwise. Husband is from Brownsville, love the Valley.
-
I wish all of the politicians talking so much about "the border" and walls would spend time there before making policy about it.
- 4 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Why would the border patrol put people in harms way, What kind of F'ing government do we have. This is cruel and should nevert happen.
-
Where's the media on this, should be on all stations, The Border Patrol or ICE should not get away with this. Going to kill a lot of ppl.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Putting people in danger or killing them for ICE. This is not America, certainly not Christian!
@SenateGOP @SenFeinstein @SenKamalaHarris
-
Christian America never disclaimed either its Christianity or its Americanness while engaging in enslavement or genocide. Nothing new.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
There are many human and animal rescue friends getting some out of there, but really need places for humans and animals to go.
-
Nueces County did amazing job putting out calls for help. Got help. Others need it.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
What are colonias?
-
Colonias are rural neighborhoods that often don't have access to paved roads and all public utilities.
-
Colonias largely have no sewage or water systems (or any services). Essentially shantytowns. One of America's dirty little secrets.
-
Roughly 400,000 people live in Texas colonias alone. https://www.sos.state.tx.us/border/colonias/faqs.shtml …
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.