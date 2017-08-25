Thank you for keeping Arizona safe Sheriff Joe
Try again Dan. What's rational about bypassing procedures to pardon a criminal?
Obama pardoned over 1900 criminals and the left says not a word, Sheriff Joe spends over 55 years serving the govt. And you get bent over.
Trump pardoned him before he was sentenced, which is completely outside the normal bounds of the pardon system. It's Nixonian.
Many of us thank you for your dedication to fight for border controls. Thankful Pres Trump did this for you! Stay safe.
Ironic that a huge number of the white supremacist names from Charlottesville reside in Ohio. What border keeps them out?
As a resident of Maricopa County, my sentiments are with you Carol!
#maga #LatinosForTrump
It's not self hate. A lot of these types think they are white. Too bad their racist buddies will never see them that way.
That's...basically self-hate. Being so adamantly opposed to being viewed as not-white b/c being not-white is bad in their eyes=self-hate.
You do know that a pardon is an admission of guilt, right? And that he ignored 432 child sex abuse cases because they were brown girls?
Let me say that again. 432 child abuse cases, with some of the girls as young as 2 years old. He did nothing because they had brown skin.
This. Lol not even a left/right thing. It's a racist thing. I don't understand tbh lol
Haha oh shit man, too many bots roaming the Twitter world! Yeah, it's pretty cut and dry at this stage
