This is so weird. Trump seems to be in awe of the rains that have destroyed thousands of homes in Texas, when he should be leading.
People lost their homes, thousands are still waiting to be rescued from the catastrophic flood, & their President is marvelling at nature.
It seems that he admires these floods just because he can boast that the BIGGEST floods happened when he is President.
This is the destructive power of nature, inflated by climate change. Thanks to Trump's policies, such change will accelerate.
Barack Obama tweeted out how people can come together and help. That's leading.
Trump is instead cheering on the hurricane as if it's a videogame that he's winning. Real lives have been torn apart here.
I also thought Trumps tweet sounded almost gleeful. Ugh!! Trump will turn Harvey into a win for himself.
Here, I edited your tweet for you.https://twitter.com/barackobama/status/901946021437206528 …
No links to relief orgs, or suggestions of a ways to help. Respectfully, Mr. Trump, you're not a President. You're not even a human being.
I started a chain with some suggestions. Feel free to steal them, for real. These people need help:https://twitter.com/azalben/status/901841901158113280 …
So far you have proven to be much more competent. You would be a better president.
@Azalben 2020!
If 45 sees this, the only reaction he'll have is to fume about how O's tweet has 300K more likes and 110K more RTs than his
