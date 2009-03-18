#ClimateChangeIsReal rookie.
What is happening in Houston is all because of climate change, how can he still say it doesn't exist? How can people deny the facts!?
Does anyone else get the feeling he is excited that one of the worst natural disasters happened under his administration?
#Harvey
He's grasping at anything that spins this into a positive for him. Because he's selfish and narcisstic.
It's almost as if...the climate in which this storm developed is CHANGING somehow. Hard to put my finger on it.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
....and the idiots who elect them....
Trolls should never practice politics
Even experts. Why is this man always so surprised every time he discovers there are people who know thing?
#UnPresidented #DrumpfyTheClown
-
Not just some people but things everyone already knows!
You fucking plum
You may want to temper your excitement and use a proper tone without exclamation points. People are dying.
The experts also said man made global warming is real. So what's your point?
Are you sure you can spare the time?
Meeting right before
@Morning_Joe ends. A show he definitely does not watch.
Actually, scientists have been telling us to expect ever increasing severity of storms.
#climatechange #believemebelieveme
- 1 more reply
