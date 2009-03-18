The number one decaying racist statue that needs to be toppledpic.twitter.com/c3dQFse2x3
-
New conversation
-
-
Trump threatens CEOS They quit anyway Trump Lies - says he disbanded firstpic.twitter.com/a8bFo6KDiZ
-
Wall Street Journal ("fake news"?) correctly reports - Trump lyinghttps://twitter.com/WSJ/status/897879860730892290 …
-
Republican Jewish Coalition demands "greater moral clarity" from Trumppic.twitter.com/WBHF7lVVWC
-
All 4 Joint Chiefs of Staff issue statements in wake of Trump's failure CNO, USN:https://twitter.com/CNORichardson/status/896529683508015104 …
-
Congress needs to pass a formal censure of Trumphttps://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/right-turn/wp/2017/08/16/every-republican-must-sign-a-censure-of-the-president/ …
-
Trump hasn’t condemned Mosque bombing in MN Incited hate against Somali refugeeshttps://thinkprogress.org/trump-somali-immigrants-refugees-minnesota-c376bdec76f4/ …
-
Nazis, KKK, white supremacists all thanking Trump for his statementpic.twitter.com/JlzVvHCyaR
- 6 more replies
-
New conversation
-
-
That cartoon is the real Donald Trump fat red insecure emperor complex little hands list goes on n on all negative something wrong with him
-
It's a good thing you didn't want to put "pressure" on them. Very thoughtful.https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/trump-business-advisory-council-to-disband-1502904005 …
-
Why don't you end your so-called Presidency as well? Now THAT really would "Make America Great Again".
-
It was disbanded on a conference call earlier in the morning. You weren't invited. Firing someone who just quit isn't really a thing.
#liarpic.twitter.com/Zgap0KWGRt
- 3 more replies
-
New conversation
-
The left see their hate group, Antifa being exposed so they're attacking our Potus for having the courage to speak out. Stand by our Potus.pic.twitter.com/y3YrhSXPQe
-
*Nods* we try and defend ourselves and others to save lives, then we get grouped as 'bad dudes'. Shameful.
-
I'm a liberal and I'm about to help the NRA by buying GUNS. Lots of them. We will protect ourselves.
-
Me too. Liberal who never thought in a million years I would buy a gun, but I'm gonna now. What a shit show.
-
"alt-left radicals aggressively tolerate entire upper middle class neighborhood in stunning weekend long knit-in"
-
"in a terrifying clash, alt-left radicals killed -2 people. They had doctors and two terminally ill people were treated for free."
- 4 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.