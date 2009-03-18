IMPEACH TRUMP
You tax plan will be another FAILURE. Just watch and Learn
What you fail to realize is that you have pissed off so many members of your own party that you are in essence a Lame Duck President now.
I bet you can't even say why your tax plan is so "GREAT".
As you sabotage our Healthcare system, those people who voted for you are the ones who are being hurt the most. Your ratings will continue to plunge.
House and Senate Republicans are trying to sneak in a "surcharge" to raise taxes to 45.6% for those making $1M/year
Limiting the mortgage interest and property tax deduction will hit the real estate market and cause rents to go up across our country
Meanwhile, the hedge fund lobby has successfully preserved the carried-interest loophole which allows hedge fund managers to pay a lower rate than their secretaries
Too few people win under the current GOP proposals — The solution is simple! Copy & Paste the Bush Tax Cuts! (which cut taxes for EVERY American)
It's very hard to figure out who wins under the current GOP tax proposals
You do know the Bush tax cuts led to a severe recession and a bailout of the banking industry. Right?
You have not accomplished anything yet, though, have you?
Don't you understand that a solution to Healthcare isn't easy? You need to find a bipartisan solution, not just a GOP one.
u had ur chance....sit back and shut up
Another huge tax cut for billionaires. We should be focused on people who are struggling to make ends meet, not the ultra-rich.
Eventually middle class Trump voters realize he’s screwing them. Will they complain about it or say thank you sir and ask for more KY?pic.twitter.com/TNFo8lEkuD
Trump is really looking forward to giving the middle class his tax break. Here’s an inside look at what his break looks like as he’s giving it to you!pic.twitter.com/IvlPCocylb
