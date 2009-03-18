ALL Americans should be opposed to tax cuts on the Top 1%. You are proposing cuts which will benefit you and not the poor
-
New conversation
-
-
I think it's time to buy more Smirnoff!! RETWEET!http://ir.net/news/politics/125243/smirnoff-vodka-just-trolled-trump-russia-epic-ad/ …
-
Tax cuts are great if it's for those making $1 to $120,000. Your Cuts for mainly for those making $75k to $200 Million.
-
If your Tax Proposal FAILS It's not because of Democrats, it's because you could not get your own party to support you...
-
You can keep tweet-attacking congress, but they are the ones currently preventing your impeachment.
-
Not for long! He attacked Mitch McConnell. That was the straw that broke the turtles back!
- 3 more replies
-
New conversation
-
"I'm sorry, but Trump's behavior is not just beneath the dignity of the Presidency...but that of any decent man" J Springer
-
Let me guess.... You have another girlfriend in Texas and Missouri!?http://ir.net/news/politics/126324/report-trump-regular-girlfriend-florida-melania-okd/ …
-
Every morning I wake up and I wonder how in the world a man with so much dishonesty, hatred and greed could be President of the US....
-
Then I realize that it was because another man of dishonesty, hatred and greed, Vladimir Putin, put him there.
-
You need to shut up and sit down we the people put him in office Putin didn't vote grow up and act like an adult
- 4 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
Oh god no. We don't want you.
-
Yeah and you support Hillary you're automatically racist also.
#liberallogic
- 3 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.