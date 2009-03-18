Tonight you proved why the 25th Amendment is so important.
-
New conversation
-
-
15,000?? pic.twitter.com/7EA9pf96ggThis media may contain sensitive material. Learn more
-
I was there Looks like you are sharing the pictures before people started coming in
-
#TrumpBot. There's a video showing this same crowd size WHILE trump is blathering on like old dummy that was kicked in the head by a mule.
-
Here's the video. You can hear him speaking. That's a dismal "crowd"https://twitter.com/williamlegate/status/900199068462272512 …0:07
- 4 more replies
-
New conversation
-
You're absolutely mentally unwell.
-
Only you could be so narcissistic as to tell the world that the real victim in Charlottesville was *you*. We've seen enough.
#Resign
-
You seriously need to report how he felt after the rally. There is no way he was happy with that turnout.
-
Suuuuuch a tiny crowd. Maybe he was angry cause so few people showed up for his circle jerk.pic.twitter.com/uIKxhVx2p8
-
Don't forget - an ad was placed on Craigslist offering to pay ppl to attend so many of them are just trying to make a buck.
- 3 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.