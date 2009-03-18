Trump knee jerk reaction on Barcelona Repeat an internet hoax to justify atrocities Unfit Fox:http://www.fox5ny.com/news/274529474-story …
After a week of equivocation and false equivalence on domestic racist terrorismpic.twitter.com/nC5uHrRhvv
Joint Chiefs show moral clarity in wake of Trump’s equivocation on racismpic.twitter.com/oLxYZbpriy
Sen Corker: Trump hasn’t shown stability, competence or understanding.pic.twitter.com/Ntv6NcuqAy
Trump ignores right wing white supremacist terrorism Anti-Defamation League:pic.twitter.com/0CwAIRmncf
Trump White House: Minnesota mosque bombing might be “fake”http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/08/09/trump-aide-sebastian-gorka-mosque-attack-may-be-fake-hate-crime-ath.cnn …
Trump knee jerk reaction on Philippines: "terrorist attack" Wrong - just robberyhttp://www.cnn.com/2017/06/01/politics/trump-philippines-violence/index.html …
Trump equivocation + false equivalence welcomed by neo-nazi racistshttps://thinkprogress.org/white-supremacists-cheer-trumps-response-to-charlottesville-violence-3d0d50196c52/ …
How you feel about this ??? Can you see how many people RT AND LIKE ?? Compare to yours you are loosing even here lmaopic.twitter.com/tIHBsOEiZa
Obama and his socialist ilk like you need to go to another country to live. Obama needs to go home to Kenya where he was born.
Another Russian bot !!!!
So plan 2 stop muslim terrorists is 2 soak bullets in pig's blood? What's plan 2 stop white terrorists? Whose blood will u use 2 scare them?
The biggest political pig of them all of course!
@GovChristie He just might scare the white right out of them! #Resist tRUMP Lies!pic.twitter.com/Cx9vDqezDu
You owe the country an apology for spreading this myth. You were told repeatedly it was an email chain hoax, yet you continue to lie.
Trump is a pathological liar.
This media may contain sensitive material.
Delete your account.
