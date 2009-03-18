Retweet if you think Congress should take the Nuclear Codes away from Trump!!
Did you ever think that maybe Senate isn't working with you because they realize you are a madman?
In reality 1/2 of the GOP is mad. I mean come on!http://ir.net/news/politics/126688/majority-republicans-postpone-2020-election-trump-asked/ …
I remember when the GOP wanted to protect our Constitution and Democracy
Now it's all about trying to discredit one of our best Presidents ever.... Barack Obama
It's hilarious that Trump still thinks Repeal and Replace can still be a thing. If I didn't despise Trump so much, I might even call it sad.
I hope that Trump realizes that he flat out failed and failed spectacularly with healthcare. Trump is our loser in chief.
Let's pray that Trump doesn't blow us all up via Tweet when it comes to the North Korea crisis.
YOU ARE ON VACATION! HOW ARE YOU TELLING SOMEONE ELSE TO "GET BACK TO WORK"? (although please, stay on vacation. permanently)
How about instead of DEMANDING that Congress do what you want, why don't you stick to the duties you've been assigned BY THE CONSTITUTION?
You are beholden to the laws that Congress passes, it's not your role to complain & moan when Congress (on behalf of the American people)...
doesn't pass the legislation that you personally want so that you don't look like a FAILURE. That's your own personal problem, not ours!
It's ridiculous that you keep taking 10 minutes away from GOLFING to mouth off about North Korea and then cry about Congress!
Yeah Mitch! Get back to work... coming from the guy missing putt after putt.
RINOs like Mitch promise a lot during the elections and then sit on their ass during their term.
Mitch, like most in the Establishment, delay and delay so that they can just keep the status quo.
Obamacare should be gone and we should already be voting on Kate's Law. Hurry up Mitch.
If Mitch can't get it done then perhaps new leadership is needed. Here's a list of good replacements:
@tedcruz @RandPaul @SenMikeLee
Trump won because the Republican Establishment has failed the American People. Glad to see Trump continuing to call them out.
