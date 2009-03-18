This is chilling. Trump is boasting about the nuclear arsenal he may destroy the world with.
-
New conversation
-
-
Mr. President, we would all like to live and want our children to inherit a livable planet.
- 5 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Good morning asshole
-
Getting started with saber ratting already I see. Why don't you talk to Kim Jong Un, you and him have everything in common...
-
You're both spoiled man babies with No brains and TERRIBLE hair....
-
...by the time your first meeting is over you'll be praising him more often than you do Putin.
-
The end of the world is going to be directly because of a dick measuring contest
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Nonsense. You can't modernize the arsenal in six months.
- 8 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.