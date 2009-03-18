-
I like how Mark Dice is such a childish hack, he doesn't even respond with information, just sad, bad memes. Really speaks to his audience.
I like how you cry when
@MarkDice destroys your Trump response hierarchical pursuits
Multisyllabic words making you dizzy? I'll simplify: *Guy A cries when Guy B posts tweets quicker Get it?
Because they aren't guilty...you are.
I mean...there is so much going on in our country but you tweet about this every day. There is something to it.
I loved when you explained Uranium.pic.twitter.com/4wx8xJpvr3
1 you're POTUS 2 as candidate you invited hacking 3 they hacked 4 multiple staff had meetings w officials, then didn't report them
5 your advisirs had financial ties to Russia 6 when they and their connections were being investigated, you fired the Investigator
I mean, this isn't a great synopsis, but you should really understand the broad strokes at this point
White House staff should really consider putting some of the congressional hearings on his Tivo
@realDonaldTrump to block you in 3...2...1... Excellent nutshell explanation though!
It's sad really that he's blocking anyone who dares criticize him, bc they are the only reason I & prob many others even read the man-childs
Tweets at all. Between my blocking all the bots & trolls I see & him blocking dissenters, eventually I won't see any replies at all lol.
