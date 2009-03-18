See, now I'm glad you added that word "politician." Because you certainly didn't mean to imply that investigating your crimes are equal 1/
A witch hunt meant drowning a woman thought to practice sorcery. If she was guilty, she floated up. If she was innocent, she drowned 2/
Either way women were murdered. What's happening to you is v different. You behave with the arrogance of a white man. You think you float 3/
Even when you are guilty, you think you could never drown. The American people are here to tell you that this is delusional. 4/
A man guilty of crimes deserves his punishment. So a "witch hunt" is, after all, a terrible metaphor for yr situation. 5/
Let's go with "a proper investigation into your illegal activities as the representative of this country" & now sit down & take it. 6/6
The people who go around calling people like it's the ultimate smackdown don't seem to understand they elected one president
This president does know something about witchhunts thoughhttps://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/232572505238433794 …
But he lashes out like an angry 300lb baby when the pressure is on himhttps://twitter.com/RobertMaguire_/status/864987858498727940 …
Oh. Bigger than when you continually questioned where President Barack Obama was born, and if he was really American? Right.pic.twitter.com/OcWMsPmUq9
It's sad that you still believe "Faux News" and our faux president.
"You're". And what a stupid thing to say. You should do some soul searching. Bye!pic.twitter.com/Ig5FKKpCpi
So weak you had to reply?pic.twitter.com/kl8xyoJ5RS
