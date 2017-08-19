First, BPD did an outstanding job of managing conflicts. 2/
Police escorted Nazis to and from the rally. Did not prevent interactions but stood close by to prevent rioting. 3/
I want that to be crystal clear. BLM marshals were *preventing* fights from breaking out. 5/
BLM organizers have said over and over again: if a rally turns violent, POC will be targeted. Don't start none. 6/
At one point they were escorting a Nazi out of the rally near where I was standing. 7/
This is no surprise to anyone who has actually been to a BLM event or worked with them. 12/
But like did we really need to be informed that "BLM" are not the assholes?? Wasn't that already a given?
For many ppl it's not a given. I tell this story bc as a white dude, one thing I CAN do is try to reach white fools who won't listen to POC.
Thanks Tim. Don't stop spreading the word. Many will retweet and maybe the info will get to the right people.This is up to us whites to fix.
Tell BLM that's it's too little too late. They helped give that election to Trump. It's full of young ppl who can't think
BLM is toxic and should no longer be involved in the Resistance. We're doing just fine w/out them
I guess actually reading the thread was just to much effort huh jb?
I can't lie I'm very angry w them from the lead-up to the election last yr when cops were getting killed. Their mov't is inextricably linked
What about when cops were killing? Because as far as I know BLM hasn't killed anyone. If you know different please provide info sir.
Don't engage with JB, it's a David Brock (DNC) paid troll. Always looking out for the community, establishment dems
