I hope it goes without saying, but this is a reminder that neurodivergent thinking can sometimes lead to beauty & wisdom NT thinking misses.
New conversation
If the quote above intrigues you, check out some of Higashida's books--THE REASON I JUMP, and more.
Love "The Reason I Jump"
My favorite number is also 3 and now I love it more for this explanation
Mine too. Reminds me of this--there was another piece on this but I can't find it now:http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=120914097 …
ooh another 3 lover! i like it bc partially bc it's round and bc my weird synesthesia makes me feel it is a bright yellow, ie: happy.
Any 3 points define a plane; I've always found that profoundly beautiful.
You could even make it a trilogy.
I just keep re-reading this. Mind blown.
Still thinking about it. Feel the need to go write a poem and then throw it away as being insufficient in the face of 3's 3-ness.
There is a chapter of Tao Te Ching that makes this *exact* point about the number three http://www.wussu.com/laotzu/laotzu42.html …
This is so beautiful!
ok i have never paid attention to your likes and retweets but im honestly kind of floored that this tweet got so much love. but glad.
um same also I hope no one said anything to me they needed an urgent reply to b/c I didn't see it in the flood
Where can I read the entire article?
Recent issue of
@TIME--search the website, it should be there. I also RT'd a link but can't find right now.
Thanks Dude! You rock!!
End of conversation
