It's brilliant, but why does the ship have a rudder?
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
Well... If you are going to do something for the first time, I guess you might as well start with an image that will define an era.
-
Powerful in its simplicity
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
So proud of you, Dave!! Yay! C
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
absolutely incredible
-
-
-
New conversation
-
-
Tweet unavailable
-
Let's hope he moves to Russia and they can spray this on each other all day!
#resist #ImpeachTrumppic.twitter.com/2ydwQ9Fndk
-
Sorry, but this comes across as homophobic. The orange Cheeto doesn't ride horses, does he?
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
Absolutely BRILLIANT.
-
-
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.