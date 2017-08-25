He ran a jail that he described as a "concentration camp."http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/blogs/joe-arpaio-tent-city-a-concentration-camp-6500984 …
-
New conversation
-
-
Prisoners there died at an alarming rate, often without explanation.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/prisoners-hang-themselves-in-sheriff-joe-arpaios-jails-at-a-rate-that-dwarfs-other-county-lockups-7845679 …
-
One of his jailers nearly broke the neck of a paraplegic guy who had the temerity to ask for a catheter.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/jailers-show-a-paraplegic-whos-boss-6445591 …
-
One time, as a publicity stunt, he marched Latino prisoners into a segregated area with electric fencing.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/blogs/joe-arpaio-goes-medieval-while-barack-obamas-america-is-a-million-miles-away-6500772 …
-
Here's a couple of other examples of what went on in his jails:http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/keeping-em-in-stitches-6431602 …
-
-
-
He ran an ongoing "mugshot of the day" contest on the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/sheriff-joe-arpaio-halts-public-voting-for-jail-mugshot-of-the-day-after-website-redesign-8690032 …
-
He arrested New Times reporters for covering him. We won a $3.75 million settlement for that one.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/joe-arpaio-loses-new-times-co-founders-win-375-million-settlement-for-2007-false-arrests-6651491 …
-
Under him, the MCSO failed to investigate hundreds of sex abuse cases, many of which involved children.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/victims-wonder-why-arpaio-let-sex-abuse-cases-languish-6463426 …
-
But he somehow found time and money to send a deputy to Hawaii to look for Barack Obama's birth certificate.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/joe-arpaio-investigating-obamas-birth-certificate-at-no-cost-to-taxpayers-except-for-the-deputy-in-hawaii-right-now-6643711 …
-
Oh, and one time he staged an assassination attempt against himself? That was weird.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/a-phony-murder-plot-against-joe-arpaio-winds-up-costing-taxpayers-11-million-6629798 …
-
In 2013, a federal judge confirmed what literally everyone in Phoenix knew: he'd been racially profiling Latinos.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/blogs/joe-arpaios-doomsday-arpaio-loses-aclu-civil-rights-lawsuit-mcso-enjoined-from-racially-profiling-latinos-6501634 …
-
So naturally, he hired a PI to investigate the judge and his wife.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/joe-arpaios-investigating-federal-judge-g-murray-snow-doj-sources-say-and-using-a-seattle-scammer-to-do-it-6630628 …
-
He also kept on profiling people, which is why he got charged with contempt of court (and was found to be guilty AF)http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/joe-arpaio-sheriff-guilty-phoenix-9548481 …
-
He also tried to destroy some of the hard drives containing material that was supposed to be turned over the court.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/snow-orders-arpaio-to-cough-up-new-montgomery-files-and-1-500-seized-ids-to-the-us-marshal-7514146 …
-
By 2015, his fondness for racial profiling had cost the county more $44 million. On top of, you know, ruining lives.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/arpaio-costs-county-more-than-44-million-in-melendres-expenses-7341280 …
-
He also paid millions to settle lawsuits like this one, where deputies stood by as an inmate was brutally beaten.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/maricopa-county-paying-10k-to-burglar-who-alleged-jail-guards-stood-by-during-beating-6627446 …
-
Because this is the Old West or something, he had a "Sheriff's Posse." One member got arrested on child porn chargeshttp://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/roger-byg-former-member-of-joe-arpaios-posse-arrested-on-child-porn-charges-6639596 …
-
His office was responsible for countless fiascos like this botched SWAT raid, where deputies set a puppy on fire.http://www.phoenixnewtimes.com/news/dog-day-afternoon-6438729 …
- 17 more replies
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.