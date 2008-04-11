(Apologies to
@BCDreyer.)
-
New conversation
-
(Apologies to
-
Well, someone has to be less inflexible and dogmatic than descriptivists, or where would we be?
-
An argument ripped off the front page of today's newspapers.... (Heh! Hate ellipses too?)
-
I adore ellipses except when they're used in romance novel flap copy to underline how the heroine's life is at stake . . . and her heart.
-
Hoot of the day...
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
im calling the police
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Yeah hi I like to report a fucking butchering of a meme.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
The em dash is much beloved by all my favorite Moderns -- Fitzgerald, Woolf, Joyce. Long may it wave.
-
Hold your finger on the regular dash for a second or two and you'll see a little pop up menu with the other dashes in!
-
THIS is why the internet was created! . . . . . . . . (Yeah, I lowercased internet.)
-
Ha, don't worry. I called a hyphen a 'regular dash' in my original tweet and now it's eating me up inside. Glad you found that tip useful!
- 2 more replies
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.