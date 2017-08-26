My mistake, Johnson's birthday is tomorrow https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katherine_Johnson …
Funny story, I got a ton of RTs saying Sally Ride was first woman in space.
@haykirstin called me out on it- we've been together 3 yrs.
It's okay to be slightly wrong some times! Especially when it's about fantastic lady scientists!
It's true - we met because
@physicsclaire was wrong on the internet!
Thanks to this great tweet and lovely conversation I am now following all three of you! Hope that's okay?
Oh dear! You won't see anything interesting from me but the others seem like nice people lol
She should have a national park named for her.
And millions of girls today know far more about the Kardashians than this legend.
Hi. My point was historians of ALL sides have marginalised women of achievment, ESPECIALLY those of colour. Sorry if u missed that. Regards
Um sweetie he was saying that historians marginalize women of significance who are POC, not historians who were POC
I have admired Katherine since I was 13. If I had known people would have found an issue with my deep respect, I would not have done this.
This is so sad :( I know your intentions George!
