"Hey, do you have a quick second? This'll only a minute."pic.twitter.com/zf3gmHMTMy
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
@nboal change code to whatever is applicable xD
-
the cop is already on the investigation for locating this heaven
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
I can relate. Here is my desk at my home office...pic.twitter.com/jL4zbu46Zl
-
So still easier to concentrate at home than in an open office, I guess?
End of conversation
-
-
I was confused if you meant the kid or one of the puppies and then I realized: it doesn’t matterThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
@afeno90 this week /cc @rich_gormanThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Trying to code when the nerf wars are happening.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
@joejoezz you trying to work in the office today.
-
Why can't this be my office
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
.. and the boss insists you be "responsive"
-
That's really the killer isn't it. "Responsive" is corporate speak for "you should be asking how high within 5 minutes of me saying jump..."
End of conversation
-
-
Slack tidal wavesThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
I should consider closing slack at code time.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Once a toddler now a puppy. Somehow I doubt the targets of my affection see me as that cute.
-
Less Lumbergh, more adorable lamb. Got it.pic.twitter.com/QnpkyJmJuM
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
I need to slack this right away
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.