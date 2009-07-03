There is no room for hate in a place where you're looking for love.
If any OkCupid members come across people involved in hate groups, please report it immediatelyhttps://okcupid.com/feedback
This is crazy. You're a company banning customers based on your assessment of their moral compass?
Thank you for reply. Folks with said beliefs also may not have the best on-site behavior, and this was a factor in our decision.
"may not" doesnt seem like a good reason to ban someone. I dont support hate but thats ridiculous. This is a PR stunt.
Are you implying a business made a business decision? Please hand your keys to the bartender.
Please. Please post photos of what his profile was like... We need this right now.
I saw it before. He was only interested in white girls and wanted to stop the "Democrat Party" from destroying America
I know it shouldn't be funny. But I laughed anyway. Shame on You 4 posting this & making me laugh.
I wasn't expecting that comment. I was mowing came in chugging soda and dang near spit it across the room. That was funny.
-
OMG!! .. all right stop, collaborate and listen to the tears of
#cryingnazi
In the video he says he's afraid the cops will kill him. Now he knows what it feels like to be black in America.
No. He is fearful because he is guilty. When he lives in fear because he could get shot by cops simply because he's white, THEN he'll know.
He needs to do much more than that...but I understand your point. He will have a small clue.
I only had 140 chars.. lol, it was a challenge to express even part of what I intended. Ty for getting my meaning.
I applaud your decision. Would rather nail my tongue to a basketball court than dine w/ a
#sobbingNazi - Or any #Nazi. Ban the #KKK too
