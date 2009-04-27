Us & today's "apes" evolved from a common ancestor, different from both of us. Technically we split once, came together again & split again.
That last common ancestor looked & acted more like what we think of as ape than us, but it wasn't an ape of today.Why are we balder/smarter?
In short, evolution is driven by environment & death. Our ancestor's environments caused the weaker ones to die & stronger to propagate.
If a species' environment is less difficult, it might change less- less "fit" traits don't die out as quick. Among other reasons, this is
why species with a common ancestor can diverge from that ancestor at different rates. Also, humans are considered apes too.
I suspect if he actually wanted to know the answer he would have typed his question into google instead of twitter.
That people still use that readily answerable question and think they're 'scoring points' against evolution - a depressing lack of curiosity
If Tim Allen evolved from being a cocaine dealer to being a comedian, why are there still cocaine dealers?
My God. He looks like Geraldo Rivera! Have they ever been seen in the same room together???
If Tim Allen evolved from Geraldo Rivera, where is there still Geraldo Rivera???
Time to investigate, let us start looking for clues in Al Capone's vault
if there are orangutangs why are there also gorillas you're right, makes ZERO sense if there are lions why are there tigers
dude you are NAILING it if there are dogs WHY ARE THERE WOLVES WHY IS THERE MORE THAN ONE TYPE OF FISH YOU'RE NAILING IT TIM
Don't think it has anything to do with atheism... just the Theory of Evolution.
Should i put one of those "you do not get the joke"-gifs here or just let it be
if hotdogs come in packs or tins of 8 or 10, why do buns come in packs of 6 or 12?
